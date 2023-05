Chick-fil-A Chick-fil-A's oldest restaurant is closing on Sunday after 56 years of operation, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. The restaurant in Greenbriar Mall, Atlanta, first opened in 1967 and sold chicken sandwiches for $0.59. Chick-fil-A describes the restaurant as a "pioneer in the…



#chick #greenbriarmall #atlanta #struettcathy #dwarfgrill #dwarfhouse #northdruidhills