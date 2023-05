Travis Scott’s Utopia album may be inching closer to a release date. On Thursday (May 18), photos surfaced of Scott walking alongside his bodyguard, who was spotted holding a briefcase with Utopia written on it. To increase security measures, the guard had the briefcase handcuffed to his wrist.…



#travisscotts #scott #billboard #epicrecords #sylviarhone #drake #frankocean #grammy #houstonastros #chicagocubs