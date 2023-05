John Allan will stand down as chair of Tesco after allegations of inappropriate behaviour. Allan, who has been chair of the UK’s biggest supermarket since 2015, will step down at the retailer’s annual general meeting (AGM) on 16 June. The announcement came on Friday, 10 days after the Guardian…



#johnallan #tesco #agm #guardian #allan #byrongrote #cbi #carolynfairbairn