Private investigators tell court of ‘dark arts’ but ex-Mirror news editor says Chelsy Davy article ‘obtained legitimately’
Published
Two private investigators (PIs) have told the High Court trial into hacking allegations at Mirror Group Newspapers about the “dark arts” and “illegal” methods they used to allegedly help newspapers obtain private information for stories. But on Friday a former Daily Mirror news editor told the…
#highcourt #dailymirror #chelsydavy #stevewhittamore #jjservices #whittamore #operationmotorman #mirror #andrewgreenkc #mgn