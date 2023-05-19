Doug Ford says Ontario will boost Stellantis subsidy to keep proposed battery plant in Windsor The European auto maker has halted construction, claiming it had not received the money Ottawa promised Get the latest from Naimul Karim straight to your inbox The Ontario government will pay more to…



#dougford #stellantis #windsoreuropean #ottawa #naimulkarim #ontario #windsoront #stellantisnv #justintrudeau #ford