The US and other wealthy nations are rolling out new sanctions against Russia as they try to stop Putin's 'ability to wage his barbaric invasion'
The U.S. and other Group of Seven nations rolled out a new wave of global sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine as they met Friday during a summit in Japan. The sanctions target hundreds of people and firms — including those helping Russia to evade existing sanctions and export…
