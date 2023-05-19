Read the Bizarre List of Americans — From Rachel Maddow to Jan. 6th Prosecutors
Published
Russia’s foreign ministry released a list of 500 Americans on Friday who are now officially banned from entering the country, the latest response from Vladimir Putin’s government to U.S. sanctions over his brutal invasion of Ukraine. The Russian government said those sanctioned have been “involved…
#vladimirputins #ukraine #russian #kyiv #capitol #msnbc #rachelmaddow #joescarborough #erinburnett #stephencolbert