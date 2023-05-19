Jim Brown, NFL Great and Star of Films Including ‘The Dirty Dozen,’ Dies at 87

Upworthy

Jim Brown, the NFL titan who appeared in “The Dirty Dozen,” a number of Blaxploitation films and Oliver Stone’s “Any Given Sunday,” The Running Man,” Tim Burton’s “Mars Attacks” and Spike Lee’s “He Got Game,” to name a few films, died Thursday in Los Angeles. He was 87. His wife Monique posted the…

