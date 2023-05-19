YouTuber Hank Green Reveals Cancer Diagnosis, Will Miss VidCon as He Undergoes Treatment

Hank Green, the popular YouTube video creator and VidCon co-founder, announced Friday that he has been diagnosed with cancer. In a video posted Friday on YouTube, Green said he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a type of cancer of the lymphatic system (which is part of the body’s immune…



#hankgreen #vidcon #hodgkin #johngreen #faultinourstars #alaska #anaheim #vidconanaheim #paramountglobal #vlogbrothers