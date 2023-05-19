YouTuber Hank Green Reveals Cancer Diagnosis, Will Miss VidCon as He Undergoes Treatment

YouTuber Hank Green Reveals Cancer Diagnosis, Will Miss VidCon as He Undergoes Treatment

Upworthy

Published

Hank Green, the popular YouTube video creator and VidCon co-founder, announced Friday that he has been diagnosed with cancer. In a video posted Friday on YouTube, Green said he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a type of cancer of the lymphatic system (which is part of the body’s immune…

#hankgreen #vidcon #hodgkin #johngreen #faultinourstars #alaska #anaheim #vidconanaheim #paramountglobal #vlogbrothers

Full Article