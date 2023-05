F Ukrainian officials had warned that Russia was getting ready to launch a big new offensive. It was mustering forces “beyond the Urals”, said General Valery Zaluzhny, Ukraine’s army chief, in December, and could even once again target Kyiv. Russia had gathered half a million fresh troops and…



#fukrainian #urals #valeryzaluzhny #ukraine #luhanskprovince #kupiansk #lyman #vuhledar #bakhmut #soledar