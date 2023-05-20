Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the Japanese city of Hiroshima on Saturday to meet leaders of the world's richest democracies and drum up support for the defence against Russia's invasion of his country.Full Article
News24.com | Zelensky arrives in Japan's Hiroshima for 'talks with friends'
News240 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
PM Modi and Volodymyr Zelensky hold talks on sidelines of G7 summit in Hiroshima | Oneindia News
Oneindia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The meeting took place on Saturday on the..