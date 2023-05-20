The 15 Secret Wars the US Government is Involved in Right Now
Published
The original terms of the U.S. Constitution place the power to declare war solely in the hands of Congress. A revolutionary concept at the time, the framers of the Constitution reasoned that decisions of such gravity necessitated careful deliberation and open public debate and could not be made…
#constitution #worldwarii #allied #harrytruman #korea #unsecuritycouncil #lyndonjohnson #vietnam #tonkingulfresolution #georgehwbush