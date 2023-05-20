Bill Hader Says Larry David Told Him That ‘Barry’ Should Have Ended With Season 3’s Pivotal Moment

Bill Hader Says Larry David Told Him That ‘Barry’ Should Have Ended With Season 3’s Pivotal Moment

Upworthy

Published

Bill Hader’s Emmy-winning HBO series Barry is airing its fourth and final season, but it sounds like Larry David felt that last year would have been a pretty good time to end the show. During a preview clip from Hader’s appearance on a new episode of the Conan Needs a Friend podcast that is…

#billhadersemmy #hbo #larrydavid #hader #conanneedsafriend #conanobrien #mattgourley #stephenroot #sarahgoldberg #anthonycarrigan

Full Article