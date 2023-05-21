Benedict Cumberbatch to Portray Pete Seeger in Bob Dylan Biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’

Benedict Cumberbatch to Portray Pete Seeger in Bob Dylan Biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’

Upworthy

Published

Benedict Cumberbatch has reportedly been cast as folk icon Pete Seeger in the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown. Director James Mangold revealed the news to Deadline at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival following a screening of his latest movie, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.…

#benedictcumberbatch #peteseeger #bobdylan #jamesmangold #indianajones #bobdylanbiopic #timothéechalamet #newportfolkfestival #monicabarbaro #joanbaez

Full Article