Sébastien Haller: Fairytale Comeback Has Fuelled Dortmund’s Title Run

Borussia Dortmund has done it. On Sunday, Dortmund responded to Bayern Munich’s 3-1 defeat to RB Leipzig with a 3-0 win over Augsburg to go back to the top of the table. And it was Sébastien Haller, who with his brace (58’ and 84’), led the Black and Yellows across the line. Julian Brandt scored…



