Michael J. Fox Tells Whoopi Goldberg He Regrets Turning Down ‘Ghost’ Role & The Chance To Work With Her
Published
Whoopi Goldberg in the movie 'Ghost' (1990) and Michael J. Fox on 'The View' (2023) Michael J. Fox made an appearance on The View where he came face-to-face with Whoopi Goldberg and told her he regretted not working with her on Ghost. During Fox’s appearance on the ABC talk show, the Back to the…
#whoopigoldberg #michaeljfox #abc #future #jerryzucker #brucejoelrubin #goldberg #demimoore #patrickswayze #odamaebrown