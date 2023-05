The four Roy children attend their father’s funeral in HBO’s Succession. | Macall Polay/HBO Trauma, chaos, and a nation in peril. Note: This article contains spoilers for several Succession episodes, particularly season four, episode nine, “Church and State.” Last week’s episode of Succession took…



#hbo #macallpolayhbo #succession #churchandstate #atn #church #logan #jerydmencken #nt #shiv