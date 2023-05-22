Democrat Rep on CNN Says 14th Amendment Biden’s ‘Ace in the Hole’ Against GOP ‘Terrorists’ on Debt

Tennessee Democrat Steve Cohen on Sunday told CNN anchor Jim Acosta that the 14th Amendment is an “ace in the hole” for President Joe Biden in the debt ceiling fight, which comes to a head on Monday when Biden sits down with the GOP for a direct negotiation. Biden will sit down with Speaker Kevin…



#tennessee #democrat #stevecohen #jimacosta #kevinmccarthy #g7summit #harvardlaw #laurencetribe #constitution #georgesantos