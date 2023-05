SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details of the winner of American Idol Season 21. American Idol has crowned its new winner after finalists Iam Tongi, Megan Danielle and Colin Stough battled it out one last time for America’s vote. After all the votes, America crowned Tongi as their new Idol…



