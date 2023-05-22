'It gets real': GOP presidential primary sprawls beyond a Trump-DeSantis clash

The race to be the next Republican presidential nominee will hit a new gear this week, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis expected to officially launch his much anticipated campaign. But what’s long been framed as a battle between Donald Trump and DeSantis, Trump's one-time ally, appears on the verge…



#florida #rondesantis #donaldtrump #desantis #trump #timscott #southcarolina #mikepence #newhampshire #chrissununu