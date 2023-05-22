Agita. Do you feel it too? It’s the relentless pounding on our senses that leaves us feeling uncertain and uneasy

What’s causing all this agita? It’s as if a storm is brewing, threatening to uproot everything we hold dear. Has the world profoundly changed so much, has our perception been altered? Or is it something else? These turbulent times have penetrated every aspect of our lives, including our personal…



#pacmannews #marktwain #csi #breadth #vr #warof1812 #winstonchurchill #richardtorrenzano #torrenzanogroup #fortunecom