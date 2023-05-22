Police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann are to carry out new searches of a reservoir, Sky News understands.Full Article
Police investigating Madeleine McCann disappearance to search reservoir in Portugal
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Portuguese police confirm new search for missing Madeleine McCann
Newsy
ViewPortuguese police have said that in the next few days they will resume searching for Madeleine McCann, the British girl who..
Madeleine McCann investigators to search reservoir in Portugal
Leicester Mercury
New search begins in Portugal near where Madeleine McCann went missing
Sydney Morning Herald
Advertisement
More coverage
Madeleine McCann: First pictures from search of Portugal reservoir
Police will start combing the area, 50km (31.1 miles) from where Madeleine McCann went missing in 2007.
BBC News
Madeleine McCann: Police will search a Portugal reservoir
A Portugal reservoir will be searched by police in the ongoing search for Madeleine McCann who went missing in 2007.
Hereford Times