NAACP, other rights groups warn tourists to avoid DeSantis' 'openly hostile' Florida

The NAACP issued a travel advisory over the weekend warning Black and gay or trans tourists that "Florida is openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals." Before traveling to the Sunshine State, the civil rights group added, "please understand that the state of…



#naacp #florida #africanamericans #sunshinestate #equalityflorida #rondesantis #lulac #dontsaygay #desantis #advancedplacement