Vinicius Jr: Real Madrid report racist abuse incident to prosecutors as hate crime
Published
The latest incident of racist abuse towards Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr is reported to the Spanish prosecutor's office as a hate crimeFull Article
Published
The latest incident of racist abuse towards Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr is reported to the Spanish prosecutor's office as a hate crimeFull Article
The latest incident of racist abuse towards Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr is reported to the Spanish prosecutor's office as a..
Real Madrid have lodged a hate crime complaint with Spanish prosecutors after Vinicius Junior was targeted with racist abuse during..
Real Madrid have filed a complaint with Spanish hate crime prosecutors over the racist abuse suffered by Vinicius Junior in their..