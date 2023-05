The European Union slapped Meta with a record $1.3 billion privacy fine Monday and ordered it to stop transferring users personal information across the Atlantic by October, the latest salvo in a decadelong case sparked by U.S. cybersnooping fears. The penalty of 1.2 billion euros is the biggest…



#meta #atlantic #amazon #ip #google #nickclegg #jennifernewstead #austrian #maxschrems #facebooks