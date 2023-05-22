Tiger Global Wants A Piece Of This Sports Team In India's Cash-Rich Premier Cricket League

This article was first published on the Benzinga India Portal. Tiger Global, a technology-focused investment firm with a glowing track record in India so far is reportedly negotiating a deal to acquire a stake in the Indian Premier League’s Rajasthan Royals franchise, according to a recent report.…



#benzingaindiaportal #tigerglobal #rajasthanroyals #economictimes #flipkart #manojbadale #emergingmedia #growweyesindia #ipl #flipkartola