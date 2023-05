said on Monday it would acquire PDC Energy Inc (PDCE.O) in an all-stock transaction for $7.6 billion, including debt. The oil major said the PDC deal would bring strong free cash flow, low breakeven production and development opportunities adjacent to Chevron's position in the Denver-Julesburg…



#chevroncorp #pdcenergyinc #pdc #chevron #denver #permianbasin #arunimakumar #bengaluru #krishnachandraeluri