Competing at the French Open is nothing new for WTA #5 Coco Gauff. But competing at the French Open in her signature New Balance Coco CG1 offers an entirely fresh experience. She'll do just that this month in the new Twisted Net colorway. New Balance launched Gauff's signature on-court sneaker—the…



#frenchopen #cocogauff #newbalancecococg1 #twistednet #gauff #usopen #australian #cococg1 #newbalance #coco