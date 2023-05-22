Melissa McCarthy Reveals a ‘Hostile, Volatile’ Set Left Her ‘Physically Ill’ and the Crew ‘Weeping’: ‘My Eyes Were Swelling Up’

Halle Bailey recently praised her “The Little Mermaid” co-star Melissa McCarthy for teaching her how to speak up and say what works for her on set, but there was a time when McCarthy herself wasn’t always so vocal. In a recent interview with The Observer, McCarthy revealed she once became sick due…



#hallebailey #littlemermaidcostar #melissamccarthy #observermccarthy #ursula #disney #littlemermaid #hollywood #peacock #littlemermaidopens