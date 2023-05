Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd YMM reported first-quarter (Q1) 2023 sales growth of 27.7% Y/Y to ¥1.7 billion (US$240 million). • In dollar equivalent, revenues of $247.9 million beat the consensus of $232.29 million and adjusted EPS of $0.07 surpassed the analyst expectations of $0.05. • Freight…



#eps #freight #fulfilled #mau #ymm #outlook #peterhuizhang