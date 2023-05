Tasha: Let’s face it, the Fast and Furious movies have moved far, far away from any kind of grounded, reality-based narrative that would studiously answer all our questions. This is more the kind of franchise that ignores physics and linear time, then has a character lampshade that by yelling…



#linear #fastx #alanritchson #cia #domtoretto #vindiesel #michellerodriguez #easter #han #roman