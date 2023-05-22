Top NBA Draft Prospect Scoot Henderson Forms Alliance With Steph Curry, Hopes To Build An ‘Empire’ Similar To SC30
Published
Scoot Henderson doesn’t know where he’ll be chosen in next month’s NBA Draft, but he does know one thing: He wants to model his NBA career off of Steph Curry and attempt to build an equally successful brand. “I see how he has a family business and all that, the SC30 thing, how everything is kind…
#scoothenderson #nbadraft #nba #stephcurry #henderson #draft #nbadraftcombine #goldenstatewarriors #nbagleagueignite #oakland