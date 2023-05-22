Brooks Koepka's $3.2 Million PGA Championship Win Dwarfed By His LIV Payday

Brooks Koepka became the first active LIV Golf member to win one of golf’s four major tournaments Sunday, and while his seven-figure prize is a drop in the bucket compared to his LIV earnings, loyalists of the new Saudi-financed tour characterized Koepka’s victory as a momentous occasion. Koepka…



#brookskoepka #livgolf #liv #saudi #koepka #brysondechambeau #cameronsmith #saudiarabias #publicinvestmentfund #philmickelson