TOKYO -- Mizuho Financial Group said Monday it will buy U.S. investment bank Greenhill & Co. for $550 million, as Japan's third-largest lender aims to expand its American presence. Mizuho will offer $15 a share for the boutique M&A adviser, a nearly 60% premium over Greenhill's weighted average…



