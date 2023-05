Tony Ding/AP Less than a week after being hired as the assistant director of recruiting by the University of Michigan football team, Glenn “Shemy” Schembechler III has apologized for liking a series of racist tweets that led to his resignation. Schembechler, son of former Wolverines football coach…



#tonydingap #universityofmichigan #wolverines #boschembechler #twitter #jimcrow #blackamericans #michigan #wardemanuel #jimharbaugh