Dave Grohl and his fellow Foo Fighters have a new bandmate. The Foo Fighters have revealed their new drummer following Taylor Hawkins' death: Josh Freese, who was introduced during a live stream on Sunday. The band performed a sketch that dragged out the announcement by having various drummers…



#davegrohl #foofighters #taylorhawkins #joshfreese #freese #nineinchnails #gunsnroses #orangecounty #oc #withouttaylor