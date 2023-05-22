How ‘White House Plumbers’ Nails The Look Of The Early 70s

The Watergate break-in that brought down the presidency of Richard Nixon is one of the iconic events of the 1970s, so much so that the historical period itself is almost a character in the story. The hit HBO series White House Plumbers introduces a new generation to the comically improbable…



#watergate #richardnixon #hbo #whitehouseplumbers #howardhunt #woodyharrelson #ggordonliddy #justintheroux #committeetoreelect #anastasiawhite