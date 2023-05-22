Walgreens fights 'staggering' $642 mln arbitration award to Humana

National retail pharmacy giant Walgreen Co has asked a U.S. judge to vacate an arbitrator's award of more than $642 million to Humana Health Plan Inc in a drug-pricing dispute, calling the "staggering" sum the result of a "miscarriage of justice." Lawyers for Walgreens made their legal challenge…



#walgreenco #humanahealthplaninc #lawyersforwalgreens #humana #deerfield #illinois #jams #crowellmoring #reedsmith #louisville