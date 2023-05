On May 22, 2010 Laszlo Hanyecz paid Jeremy Sturdivant 10,000 bitcoins (BTC) for two Papa John’s pizzas which were delivered to Hanyecz’s home. This exchange is widely celebrated because it is viewed as the first use of bitcoin in a commercial transaction with bitcoin as the medium of exchange. Of…



#jeremysturdivant #papajohns #hanyecz #bitcoinpizzaday #coindesk #trail #satoshinakamoto