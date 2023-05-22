Niall Horan Is Taking ‘The Show’ on the Road With 2024 Tour Dates

Niall Horan is getting ready to hit the road next year. The Voice season 23 coach revealed a full set of 2024 tour dates on Monday (May 22) that will seeing him touring across the United Kingdom, Europe and North America starting in February. Related Niall Horan, Chance The Rapper Perform as 'The…



