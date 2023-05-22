Harlan Crow says he's 'put away' his controversial Hitler paintings, even though he insists there's nothing wrong with displaying them
Harlan Crow in his Dallas residence on October 2, 2015. Chris Goodney/Bloomberg via Getty Images Harlan Crow said he has "put away" his two controversial Adolf Hitler paintings. But the GOP megadonor insisted he sees nothing wrong with having them on display. Crow has come under fire after news…
