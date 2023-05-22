Naga Munchetty tells of ‘constant pain’ from womb condition adenomyosis

The BBC presenter Naga Munchetty has revealed the excruciating pain caused by a little-known womb condition in the hope of raising awareness of adenomyosis, which is thought to affect up to one in 10 women. Munchetty said that a flare-up at the weekend was so painful that her husband called an…



#nagamunchetty #radio5live #caesarian #munchetty #nhs #johanley #endometriosisuk #jenmoore #profyingcheong #dralisonmaclean