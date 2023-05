What's the going price for a town full of crumbling buildings and tumbleweeds nestled in the heart of the California desert? Big bucks, it turns out. A mystery buyer on April 17 paid roughly $22.5 million for the property and mining claims of Eagle Mountain, a former iron-mining town, according to…



#eaglemountain #sfgate #kaisersteelmine #kaiser #worldseries #hollywood #christophernolan #tenet #michaelbay #imbd