Fire engulfs boarding school dormitory in Guyana, killing at least 19 students

A nighttime fire raced through a dormitory in Guyana early Monday, killing at least 19 students and injuring several others at a boarding school catering to remote, mostly Indigenous villages, authorities said. “This is a horrific incident. It’s tragic. It’s painful,” President Irfaan Ali said,…



#guyana #irfaanali #mahdia #georgetown #geraldgouveia #guyanasfireservice #gouveia #stabroeknews #apnuafc #natashasinghlewis