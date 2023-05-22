Club pro Michael Block stuns crowd, ties 15th at PGA Championship

ViewMichael Block was once an obscure club professional from Southern California, giving golf lessons for $150 an hour. But it would've taken nearly 2,000 lessons to match what he made from his extraordinary performance this past weekend at the PGA Championship in upstate New York.
In a captivating display of skill and...
ViewMichael Block was once an obscure club professional from Southern California, giving golf lessons for $150 an hour. But it would've taken nearly 2,000 lessons to match what he made from his extraordinary performance this past weekend at the PGA Championship in upstate New York.