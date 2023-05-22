Leon Ichaso, TV Director of ‘Miami Vice’ and ‘Queen of the South,’ Dies of Heart Attack at 74

Veteran director Leon Ichaso, who directed TV episodes from “Miami Vice” to “Queen of the South,” and numerous features, died suddenly of a “massive heart attack,” his sister said Monday. “My beloved brother Leon Ichaso died today of an unexpected massive heart attack in Los Angeles,” his sister…

