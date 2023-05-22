2 boys found dead in NYC waterways remembered as devoted students who dreamed of success

Alfa Barrie and Garrett Warren wanted to conquer the world. Barrie, 11, aspired to be a best-in-class engineer. Warren, 13, fantasized about becoming a football champion or business titan. But these ambitions will never be realized. The bodies of the two boys were found in waterways on opposite…



#alfabarrie #garrettwarren #barrie #manhattan #warren #ibrahimdiallo #newyorkers #diallo #hudsonriver #102ndstreet