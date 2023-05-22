‘The Color Purple’ Trailer: Fantasia Shines in Musical Remake by Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg

Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg have reunited to revive “The Color Purple” into a movie musical. After debuting footage for distributors at CinemaCon last month, Warner Bros. has released the first trailer of the new adaptation, directed by Blitz Bazawule and set to premiere in North America on…



#oprahwinfrey #stevenspielberg #colorpurple #cinemacon #warnerbros #blitzbazawule #celie #americanidol #broadway #daniellebrooks