Billionaire Jeff Bezos engaged to Lauren Sanchez after nearly 5 years together

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Amazon head Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, are engaged, an insider close to the couple tells Page Six exclusively. The pair are…



#facebookopens #amazon #jeffbezos #laurensanchez #pagesix #south #cannesfilmfestival #sanchez #mackenziescott #blueorigin