Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have reportedly gotten engaged four years after going public with their relationship

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, are reportedly engaged four years after they went public with their relationship. Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, are now engaged, according to multiple reports. The…



#amazon #jeffbezos #laurensanchez #mackenziescott #sanchez #pagesix #dailymail #emmyaward #bezosearthfund #bezosblueorigin